Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman will start Thursday against the Mariners in Seattle. Graveman was 9-2 with a 3.33 ERA in 16 starts between May 30 and Aug. 24, but is 0-3 with a 5.28 ERA in his last five starts. His average of 5.09 strikeouts per nine innings is the second-lowest mark in the American League. Graveman is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in seven games (five starts) vs. Seattle.

RHP Ryan Dull has made 69 appearances this season, which leads all American League rookies and is two short of Oakland's rookie record of 71, held by Aaron Small (1997) and Ryan Cook (2012). Dull has an ERA of 2.00 in September after logging a 4.22 ERA in August.

RHP Sonny Gray, out since Aug. 7 with a strained right forearm, was activated and started against the Angels. The start, though, was more like a rehab appearance for Gray, who threw 18 pitches in a scoreless first inning. He gave up a leadoff single to OF Kole Calhoun but retired the next three batters. "When you're off that long, you can be a little jumpy when you get out there, but he wasn't," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He threw the ball where he wanted to, had a good breaking ball, (his fastball was) 93, maybe 94 one time. Very composed for an excitable guy that hasn't been out there for a while."

OF Khris Davis has become the fifth player in Oakland history to hit 40 home runs in a season, joining Jose Canseco, Jason Giambi, Reggie Jackson and Mark McGwire. But, in seven games since hitting No. 40 on Sept. 18, Davis had gone 1-for-22 with eight strikeouts, including strikeouts in his first two at-bats Wednesday against the Angels. In his third at-bat, though, Davis hit home run No. 41.