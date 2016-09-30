Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was dominant at times in his final start of the 2016 season, but he turned his ankle in the fourth inning and only ended up pitching 5 2/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to Seattle. Graveman allowed one run off seven hits, walking one with six strikeouts. He hurt his right foot trying to track down a ground ball in the fourth and limped his way into the sixth.

UT Max Muncy came on as a pinch hitter in Thursday's seventh inning, but he didn't provide much offensive help. Muncy grounded into an inning-ending double play in the seventh, then he struck out with runners on first and third to end the ninth.

3B Ryon Healy extended his hitting streak to five games with a ninth-inning single Thursday. Healy led off the inning with a single to right and later scored to pull the A's to within 3-2.

2B Chad Pinder hit his first career homer with a leadoff shot in Thursday's sixth inning. Pinder, a rookie who made his major league debut earlier this season, had just four extra-base hits -- all doubles -- in 49 career at-bats before taking Seattle starter Ariel Miranda deep Thursday night.

CF Brett Eibner went hitless again Thursday and is 0-for-his-past-18. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth.

RHP Raul Alcantara will be facing the Mariners for the second time in four starts when the A's play at Seattle on Friday night. Alcantara (1-2) allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings of a no-decision against the Mariners on Sept. 11. He is scheduled to be back on the mound Friday, his first start since last weekend and his final start of 2016 after being a September call-up for the rebuilding A's.

1B Yonder Alonso had two more hits Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a double in the 3-1 loss to Seattle. Alonso has gone 4-for-6 over the past two games.