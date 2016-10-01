FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach Neal turned in an impressive outing out of the bullpen Friday, throwing five scoreless innings in the 5-1 loss to Seattle. Neal took over for struggling starter Raul Alacantara and retired all 15 batters he faced -- three by way of strikeouts.

3B Ryon Healy hit his 13th home run of the season while extending his hitting streak to six games Friday night. The 24-year-old rookie is hitting .312 since his July promotion.

RHP Jharel Cotton is making a splash in his rookie season. Cotton, who was traded from the Dodgers in a deadline deal that sent OF Josh Reddick and RHP Rich Hill to Los Angeles, is 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA over his four starts with Oakland. The 24-year-old starter is scheduled to be on the mound for Saturday’s game at Seattle, the final start of his impressive rookie season.

RF Danny Valencia was a late scratch because of a sore neck. Rookie Matt Olson replaced Valencia in the lineup.

CF Brett Eibner, mired in an 0-for-18 slump, was not in Friday’s lineup. Eibner sat while Jake Smolinski got the start and went 0-for-4.

RHP Raul Alcantara got tagged for four home runs in two-plus innings of his Friday start, resulting in an early trip to the showers. Alcantara’s final start of the 2016 season left him with a 7.25 ERA after five starts since the September call-up.

