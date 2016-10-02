Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Joey Wendle didn't look like a No. 9 hitter Saturday night, when he had four hits, including the game-winning RBI on a 10th-inning double. Wendle went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs in the 9-8 win over Seattle.

LHP Sean Manaea is scheduled to close out another frustrating A's season as Sunday's starter in Seattle. Manaea is on quite a run heading into his final start, having allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his past five starts. He came out in the fourth inning of one of those starts due to a strained left rhomboid, but Manaea recovered from that to go 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA over three September starts.

3B Ryon Healy extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single in Saturday's fourth inning. Healy went 1-for-5 in the win over Seattle and continues to generate excitement for his future with the A's.

RHP Jharel Cotton suffered his first rough outing Saturday night, when he allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners. Cotton, who had gone into the game with a 1.44 ERA and had allowed just one hit in 32 at-bats by left-handed hitters, was particularly tagged by lefties, who went 6-for-14 in the game.

RF Danny Valencia (neck) was back in the lineup Saturday after sitting out Friday night's game as a late scratch.

CF Brett Eibner snapped an 0-for-20 slump with a leadoff double in Saturday's sixth inning. Eibner ended up scoring to give the A's a 6-4 lead.

LF Khris Davis hit his 42nd home run of the season Saturday night while driving in two runs, giving him 102 RBIs for the season. Davis, who spent his first three seasons in Milwaukee, shattered his previous career highs of 27 home runs and 69 RBIs this season.

AS Marcus Semien had hits in each of his first three at-bats Saturday night, scoring twice, to spark the A's in a 9-8 win over Seattle. He ended up going 4-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.

