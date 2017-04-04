Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (1-0), making his first career Opening Day start, allowed two runs on six hits for the A's in a 4-2 victory against the Angels on Monday night. He struck out seven and walked two. "I felt comfortable," Graveman said. "I wasn't nervous. I was just ready to get out there."

RHP Sonny Gray, who opened the season on the disabled list due to a right lat strain, is making great progress in his recovery, A's manager Bob Melvin said Monday. "I think we're pretty close to getting him (throwing) off the mound," Melvin said. "So that would be good. Which day I'm not sure yet. But like I've said often, he's chomping at the bit and has felt great the entire process since he started throwing again. He's throwing all his pitches on flat ground. So the next step is getting him off the mound. I think it's later this week." Gray was projected to be Oakland's Opening Day pitcher before getting injured during spring training.

C Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning of the Athletics' 4-2 season-opening victory against the Angels on Monday night. Vogt had Oakland's first hit and first home run of the season with one out in the second inning, lining RHP Ricky Nolasco's 3-2 pitch over the right field wall to put Oakland ahead 1-0.

LF Khris Davis hit two home runs in the Athletics' season-opening 4-2 victory against the Angels on Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Davis didn't hit his first home run last season until his 14th game but wound up with a career-high 42. "I don't think there is a ceiling for a guy with his kind of power," said A's catcher Stephen Vogt. "He's a smart hitter, too. He knows his swing really well, knows his approach. Hopefully it continues. It'll be fun to watch him." Davis gave no hint in a homerless spring training of what was to come Monday. "Quiet? I throw BP to him almost every day, and I don't know if he hit a ball out in BP this year in spring training, let alone in a game," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "And then he hits two balls on a cold night that are no-doubters."

RHP Santiago Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save on Monday night in Oakland's 4-2 victory against the Angels. Casilla returned to the A's as a free agent this year after pitching for the Giants the previous seven seasons. He pitched for the A's from 2005 to 2009. Last year, he struggled for the Giants, going 2-5 with a 3.57 ERA and a career-high nine blown saves. "Did what we asked him to do," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's been in that situation before, but to be able to go out there in the first game after a little bit of a rough end to last year and close it out, I know was pretty rewarding for him and makes him feel good. Makes us feel good, too."