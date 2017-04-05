FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 5, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 5 months ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Ryon Healy hit his first home run of the year off Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker with two outs and no one on in the bottom of the first Tuesday. Healy went 2-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Sonny Gray threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday afternoon, his first since incurring a lat injury in a spring training game on March 7. The Oakland ace's recovery is ahead of schedule, and Gray plans to throw another bullpen session on Friday. "He felt great," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

LF Khris Davis, who Monday became the second player in Oakland history to hit two home runs on Opening Day, went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts Tuesday. Davis tied an Oakland record with nine total bases on Opening Day, a feat Reggie Jackson accomplished in 1974.

2B Jed Lowrie started the season with five hits in eight at bats, good enough for a .625 average. He would have notched another extra-base hit Tuesday if not for an outstanding catch by Angels RF Kole Calhoun.

