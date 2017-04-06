Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Frankie Montas made his A's debut Wednesday and gave up no runs and two hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Montas had no strikeouts or walks. "Didn't look like anything was bothering him," manager Bob Melvin said. "Didn't look like he didn't have much big-league time out there. Same way we saw him in spring training, where he looks like a veteran, he looks like he's poised."

RHP Jharel Cotton (0-1) gave up five runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the Angels. Cotton struck out four, walked two and had a wild pitch. "I was leaving the ball up a little bit," Cotton said. "I don't think they were very hard hits. Some broken-bat singles, some flares, but they strung them together really well and got some runs out of it."

RHP John Axford was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained right shoulder. Axford felt tightness in his shoulder after throwing a curveball while warming up in the bullpen Tuesday night. "Threw another pitch and just wasn't getting any better," manager Bob Melvin said. "It was a complete surprise not only to us but to him." This marks Axford's first stint on the DL in his eight-year career. He had a 3.52 ERA in eight appearances during spring training.

RHP Jesse Hahn was recalled from Triple-A Nashville after the A's placed RHP John Axford (strained right shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list. Hahn has spent his entire career as a starter, but he'll begin this stint with the A's as a long reliever. Hahn was 1-2 with an 8.80 ERA in five appearances during spring training. Last year he had four stints with the A's and went 2-4 with a career-high 6.02 ERA in nine starts.

RHP Chris Bassitt threw to hitters Wednesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 16. He threw 25 pitches, all fastballs. "The first time you had nerves and the first time you had adrenalin in nine months," Bassitt said. "Good feeling to have." Bassitt is scheduled to throw to hitters at Class A Stockton on Sunday. "To finally be able to get on a mound and throw to hitters and go through the incremental process to know that you're healthy enough to do it and let it go, it's a big day for him," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We're looking forward to getting him back. He's a very talented guy and was really just kind of coming into his own again with us when he did get hurt and potentially is an important guy for us in the rotation, whether it's the second half of the year or whatever." If all continues to go well for Bassitt, he'll throw rehab games in May.