Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray, who is on the disabled list with strained right shoulder, threw a 35-pitch bullpen Friday in Arlington. The A's are undecided about the next step for Gray, but it will likely either be another bullpen or a live batting practice session. "It felt really good," Gray said. "It felt really good the day after my last bullpen session. Felt good yesterday. Felt good today, threw the ball with a lot of intent, a lot of effort in today's bullpen."

RHP Raul Alcantara matched the shortest outing of his career as he lasted just two innings. Alcantara went just two innings last year in his final start of the season. He was charged with eight earned runs in two innings, which is also a career high. "It looked like the first few batters, he threw some good change-ups, good splits," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "Then, just kind of went away from it a little bit. Centered some fastballs, and they hit them."

OF Khris Davis picked up right where he left off against the Rangers on Friday. Davis had 10 home runs and 24 RBIs last year against Texas, the most by any player against the club in one season. On Friday night, he led off the fourth inning with his third homer of the season and finished 1-for-2.

RHP Jesse Hahn didn't see any action in the first four games for Oakland but made up for it Friday. Hahn pitched the final six innings in relief of RHP Raul Alcantara. He gave up two runs and seven hits and saved the A's from having to use more relievers. "That was huge," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "The last thing you want to do in a game that you're down 8-0 right away is have to go to multiple guys in the bullpen. Jesse pitched really well."

OF Matt Joyce broke out of an early-season funk with a big game on Friday. Joyce went 1-for-9 in his first three games for the A's before going 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs on Friday. The three RBIs were the most he has had in a game since he had four last July 21.