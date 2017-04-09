Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman allowed three runs in his 13 innings pitched this year in improving to 2-0. The last three Oakland pitchers to start the season 2-0 with at least six innings pitched and two runs or less in both outings were Scott Kazmir in 2015, A.J. Griffin in 2013 and Gio Gonzalez in 2011. He did the job Saturday by working down in the strike zone. "For the majority of the game, 95 percent of the pitches were down and on the corners," Graveman said. "I thought we did a really good job of staying down there and getting a lot of ground balls but also putting some guys away when you need to."

RHP Sean Manaea walked only two batters in his first start, a no decision in a 7-6 loss to Los Angeles. But he still would like to be more consistent in the strike zone when he starts against Texas Sunday. "I just need to work on my fastball command," Manaea said. "At times I just lose it. I've been watching video, taking mental reps the past four days. I feel like I'm prepared. I've just got to go out there and believe I can get these guys out."

RHP Sonny Gray will throw an extended bullpen Monday in Kansas City. Gray had no issues after a bullpen session Friday as he rehabs from a strained right shoulder. The A's hope to have Gray back in late April.

OF Rajai Davis snapped an 0-for-12 slide with a double in the fifth inning. It was the 200th double in Davis' career.

2B Jed Lowrie had each of the first two hits for Oakland and also had a double in the eighth inning. His three hits Saturday helped him snap out of an 0-for-10 start to the season.