Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Mark Canha collected his first hit of the season with his double to left-center in the sixth inning Sunday against Texas. It wasn't just Canha's first hit of the season. It also snapped a hitless streak that dated all the way back to April 25, 2016, ending an 0-for-25 slump.

RHP Sean Manaea set a new career high by striking out 10 in his 5 2/3 innings of work Sunday against the Rangers. He had nine strikeouts July 27 against Texas. Despite the 10 strikeouts, Manaea was charged with six runs on just three hits. He walked two, hit two and also had a wild pitch. Manaea said: "I felt like it was really good. I felt like I just had the one mistake pitch (a three-run homer by Joey Gallo), and then, other than that, I felt like I pitched really well. The slider and changeup were really good. I got a bunch of good strikeouts on the slider today and that was really positive."

OF Khris Davis went 2-for-4 against Texas on Sunday and extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the fourth inning. He's one of two Oakland players to reach safely in all seven games this season. The other is SS Marcus Semien.

RHP Jesse Hahn will get the start Thursday at Kansas City. He'll replace RHP Raul Alcantara in the rotation after Alcantara allowed eight runs in two innings Friday against Texas. Hahn followed Alcantara in that game and allowed just two runs in six innings. Alcantara will shift to the long role that Hahn had. "One start and out of the rotation, that's kind of difficult," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "But with us, these things often flip around. We're trying to play the hot hand."