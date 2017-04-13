Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs allowed four hits over six shutout innings to beat the Royals. He has not allowed an earned run in 11 2/3 innings to win his first two starts. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in eight career starts.

3B-DH Ryon Healy, who went 2-for-18 on the first four games of this trip, was dropped from third to sixth in the A's batting order. He led major league rookies with 20 doubles after the All-Star break and American League rookies with 82 hits and 33 extra-bases hits after his July 15 promotion. Healy batted .368 (21-for-57) while batting sixth last year. He went 2-for-4 with a double against the Royals.

RHP Jharel Cotton, who limited the Royals to two singles over seven scoreless innings, picked up flattering Twitter comments from Hall of Fame RHP Pedro Martinez. "Cotton reminds me a lot of myself. Nasty changeup, nice cutter, same arm angle and rotation, and same grip I used to have," Martinez tweeted. A's manager Bob Melvin called it interesting. "Who am I to argue that?" Melvin said. "You look at the pitch complement, a lot of similarities there. It's one heck of a compliment. I was joking about it with him today as well, and he said, 'Hey, it's real flattering.' You don't want to try to have to live up to those expectations, but now that you think about it, there are a lot of similarities." Cotton's next start is Sunday at home against the Astros.

LF Khris Davis had two singles to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 18 games. He has 11 RBIs in eight career games against the Royals.

RHP Jesse Hahn is scheduled to make his first start Thursday and his second appearance of the season. In a relief outing Friday at Texas, Hahn allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings.