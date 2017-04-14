Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman will make his third start of the season Friday against the Astros in Oakland. Graveman is one of three American League pitchers to win his first two starts. He beat Texas 6-1 Saturday, allowing one run and two hits over seven innings.

RHP Sonny Gray, who is on the disabled list with a shoulder strain, could be back in the rotation by late April or early May. Gray threw 30 pitches to batters before the game Thursday, two 15-pitch innings, without a screen in front of him. He will throw a three-inning, 45- to 50-pitch session Monday in extended spring training in Mesa, Ariz. "I have every intention to be a big part of this when I get back," Gray said. "To be able to recover and bounce back, it's a really good sign. I felt good today. It is always different when you get hitters in there. Now, I'm looking forward to the next step."

C Stephen Vogt was the lone left-handed batter in the lineup against Royals LHP Jason Vargas. A's manager Bob Melvin said he did not want Vogt sitting out back-to-back games against left-handed starters. Melvin said Josh Phegley will start behind the plate Friday when the Astros start LHL Dallas Keuchel.

LF Khris Davis went 0-for-4, ending his career-high 18-game streak of reaching base. It also snapped his seven-game hitting streak in which he hit .333.

RHP Jesse Hahn stumbled out of the gate, allowing two runs on four first-inning singles. Hahn, however, gave up just one run and two hits after the first, while lasting six innings. "That was probably the most impressive thing for me with him," manager Bob Melvin said. "In the past, in some of these games, he might have got a little frustrated and let it get away from him. But he didn't today."