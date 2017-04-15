RHP Kendall Graveman gave up one run on five hits but lasted only five innings and got a no-decision in a 7-2 loss to Houston on Friday night. He was pulled after throwing 74 pitches. He walked two, hit one and struck out none. "I couldn't get loose," Graveman said. "I kind of grinded through five innings. Didn't feel like I was sharp. As the game went on, a little harder to stay loose. Nothing to raise eyebrows about." A's manager Bob Melvin said he "wasn't going to fool around" and keep Graveman in the game after the fifth. "Cold night," Melvin said. "I didn't want to take the risk." Graveman is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts.

2B Joey Wendle (strained right shoulder) swung the bat Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list on April 1. He's also playing catch from 90 feet. "He's starting to get to the point where once he takes batting practice and does some on-field stuff a few times, we'll be able to get him in some games," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right shoulder) will pitch in an extended spring training game in Arizona on Monday, but manager Bob Melvin said he won't pitch for the A's during their 10-game homestand, which began Friday night with a 7-2 loss to Houston. "That won't happen," Melvin said before the game. "He'll have three innings and 45 pitches in extended and then it will be at least a couple more outings before we see him back, and I would say that it's more likely to see him right around the first of May than it would this homestand." Gray has been on the disabled list since April 1.

LF Khris Davis hit his fifth home run of the season Friday night in a 7-2 loss to Houston. Leading off the second inning, he crushed LHP Dallas Keuchel's 3-2 pitch over the center field fence, left of the 400-foot mark. He's tied for the American League lead in home runs with Houston CF George Springer and Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez. New York Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes leads the majors in home runs with six.

SS Marcus Semien went 1-for-2 with a double and walked twice Friday night in a 7-2 loss to Houston. Semien has 10 walks in 11 games. Last year he walked 51 times in 159 games. Semien hit leadoff for a team-high sixth time this season.

RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) pitched 1 2/3 innings in an extended spring training game in Arizona on Friday. "Felt great," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Threw all his pitches. He'll come back here and throw a bullpen and then we'll figure out what's next for him."