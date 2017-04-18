Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained right shoulder. Graveman left his start Friday against Houston after five innings, despite throwing only 74 pitches. After the game, Graveman said he had trouble getting loose. A's manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Graveman will be able to return soon after his 10-day stint ends. "It's a mild rotator cuff strain, and hopefully it is only one start, but I can't sit here and tell you that's for sure," Melvin said.

INF Ryon Healy had the first pinch hit of his career Monday night in a 7-0 loss to Texas, a double off Rangers LHP Alex Claudio in the eighth inning. Healy is off to a rough start in his second major league season. He is batting .188 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs in 13 games.

C Bruce Maxwell was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday to take the roster spot of RHP Kendall Graveman, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a shoulder injury. Maxwell started and went 0-for-2 in a 7-0 loss to Texas. Maxwell hit .283 with a home run and 14 RBIs in 33 games for the A's last season, his first in the major leagues. He was hitting .208 with one RBI in seven games for Nashville. "Last time I was really nervous, and this time it was just like another day in the office pretty much," Maxwell said of his call-up. "Obviously, wearing a big league jersey is way different than a Triple-A jersey, but at the same time, I feel like I belong here."

RHP Jharel Cotton (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 7-0 loss to Texas on Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Cotton walked four and struck out three. "I thought his stuff was good," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "They just ended up getting timely hits of off him in big situations."

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right shoulder) threw 47 pitches over 2 2/3 innings in an extended spring training game as he continued his recovery. "He felt good," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I just watched some video of it. Got off to a little bit of a slow start. First guy, I think, hit a home run off him, and then afterwards the ball seemed to play a little bit down in the zone, which it normally does for him. All in all, I think it's a good first start for him."

SS Marcus Semien will have surgery on his right wrist Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair a broken bone.There is no timetable for his return.