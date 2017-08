INF Ryon Healy is now 2-for-2 as a pinch hitter. He singled in the sixth after batting for Stephen Vogt.

2B Jed Lowrie of the A's has a 68-game errorless streak, ironic on a team that leads the American League in errors.

INF Adam Rosales' home run in the bottom of the sixth ended the A's scoreless streak at 15 innings, dating back to Saturday.