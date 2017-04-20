FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 4 months ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

P Daniel Mengden, who made 14 starts with the A's last season, began throwing bullpen sessions this week after having surgery on his fractured right foot. Manager Bob Melvin said he is looking forward to getting Mengden back, along with Chris Bassitt and Felix Doubront. "We've been adding guys to the DL, hopefully soon we'll be subtracting guys," Melvin said. "You can never have too much pitching."

RHP Andrew Triggs has given the A's rotation a big lift. Triggs ended a four-game losing skid for the A's on Tuesday, tossing six innings of three-hit ball and allowing no earned runs to improve to 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

OF Brett Eibner had a forgettable debut, striking out in his two plate appearances before being lifted for CF Joc Pederson in the sixth inning. Eibner, 28, was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

OF Khris Davis launched his seventh home run of the season to right field, just like a left-handed power hitter would, on the first pitch he saw in the fifth inning. Davis became the fourth player in Oakland history with seven home runs in the team's first 15 games. "We see it every day. It's nothing special to us," 1B Yonder Alonso said. "We all understand how hard it is to hit a baseball, and he does it pretty well."

