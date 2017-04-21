Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Ryon Healy went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs in Oakland's 9-6 win against Seattle on Thursday night. Healy, who hit .305 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 72 games last season as a rookie, got off to a slow start this year but has been showing signs of breaking out of his slump. He raised his batting average from .226 to .268. Healy has two home runs and seven RBIs.

C Bruce Maxwell was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to open a roster spot for RHP Cesar Valdez, who was selected from the Sounds. Maxwell was recalled from Nashville on Monday and made two starts. He went 2-for-5. Last year he batted .283 with six doubles, one home run and 14 RBIs in 33 games for the A's. "He's one of those guys that's part of this team right now, he's just not here right now," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "For a guy we bring up, and it was really only going to be for three days anyways, he gets two starts. It means we're really comfortable with him. Just a guy that's still waiting for his time but a guy we still feel is going to be a big part of this team over the course of this season."

SS Marcus Semien, who had surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair a hairline fracture of a bone in his right wrist, rejoined his teammates in Oakland before Thursday night's game against Seattle. Doctors inserted a surgical screw in his wrist. Semien chose to have the surgery rather than only have a cast on his wrist and see whether the bone would heal on its own. "It helps it heal faster, so it's better than just putting it in a cast," Semien said. "If you just put it in the cast and nothing happens after six weeks, then I'd have to get the surgery, and that would be 12 weeks. So I said, 'Let's just do it.' I trusted the doctor. He's well respected. It went well. He went in there and said it went great." Semien is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks.

CF Rajai Davis went 2-for-5 with an RBI and scored two runs but left after the bottom of the eighth inning with a left hamstring injury he sustained running out a ground ball in the sixth inning. He won't be in the lineup on Friday night.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit a three-run homer, his third blast of the season. "I've been 0-2, 1-2 (in the count) a lot lately," Plouffe said. "Some of that is because I haven't seen these (pitchers) before and I'm trying to get a feel for what they have. When you're 0-1, 0-2, it's not a good place to hit. So that at-bat I didn't want that to happen again so I geared up for a heater and I got it." Plouffe is batting .216.