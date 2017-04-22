Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday and appears to be on track to come off the disabled list on Tuesday, the first day he's eligible, or soon after. "He felt great," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Graveman had trouble getting loose before and during his April 14 start against Houston and left after five innings and 74 pitches. He went on the DL on April 15 and missed his scheduled start Thursday against Seattle. He'll likely return to the rotation during Oakland's four-game road series against the Angels, which begins Tuesday. Graveman is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts.

INF/OF Matt Olson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. With starting CF Rajai Davis out with a left hamstring injury, the A's needed another bench player. Olson is primarily a first baseman, but last year he often played right field. He played 11 games for the A's and hit just .095 (2-for-21) with no home runs, but he has 105 minor-league home runs, including two this year. The A's drafted him with the 47th overall pick in 2012. "He's still a big-time prospect with us," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's got terrific power, he's a great defender."

CF Rajai Davis missed Friday night's game against Seattle with a left hamstring injury he sustained while running at a ground ball in the sixth inning on Thursday night in a 9-6 victory vs. the Mariners. Davis stayed in the game until after the bottom of the eighth, when he tweaked the injury while running to first on a double-play ground ball. "I feel better than yesterday," Davis said. "So we're still making progress. We'll be feeling better by the end of the day. Just getting some treatment. That's going well so we're going to keep doing that. By tomorrow I'm hoping to be feeling ready to play." A's manager Bob Melvin said he doesn't expect Davis to miss too much time and has no plan to put him on the disabled list.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit his 100th career home run in the fifth inning of Oakland's 3-1 victory over Seattle on Friday night. The blast, which tied the score 1-1, was his fourth of the season, all in the past seven games. Plouffe, who signed with the A's as a free agent after last season, hit a three-run homer against Seattle in a 9-6 victory on Thursday night. "This is a true power guy," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He had some injuries last year. His numbers were a little bit down last year because of injury, but when he gets on a roll, and here he's not swinging particularly well to start the season, yet he's still hitting homers, and big homers. He'll find a streak where he gets really hot, too. He's the type of guy that can carry a team, so he was a big pickup for us."

1B Yonder Alonso hit his third home run of the season Friday, a solo shot off Hisashi Iwakuma in a 3-1 victory over Seattle. Alonso crushed Iwakuma's first pitch of the sixth inning high and deep over the right-center field wall, putting Oakland ahead 2-1. "That guy, I feel like he has 10 pitches, to be honest," Alonso said of Iwakuma. "Just for me it's just trying to make sure I see a good pitch. Making sure I see a strike and hopefully put the barrel on the ball and hopefully I get lucky."