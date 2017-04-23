Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs will seek to continue his historic start to the season when he faces the Mariners on Sunday. Triggs has not allowed an earned run in his first 17 2/3 innings this season, a franchise record. He will begin play Sunday as the only major league pitcher with three starts who has not allowed an earned run yet this season. Triggs has faced the Mariners once previously and it did not go well. He was bombed for five runs on six hits in two innings of relief last May at Seattle.

RHP Jharel Cotton managed to hold an early lead through six innings Saturday, setting the table for the A's bullpen to save a 4-3 win against the Mariners. After surrendering a home run to the third batter he faced -- Mariners 2B Robinson Cano -- Cotton limited the Mariners to just one more run before handing off the ball to start the seventh inning. Cotton now has two strong outings (13 innings, two runs) and two poor ones (9 2/3 innings, 10 runs) this season.

RHP Ryan Madson recorded a four-out save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mariners. Madson came on with two outs and the potential game-tying run on third base in the eighth inning and got LF Guillermo Heredia to ground out. He then completed his first multiple-inning save since last June with three strikeouts in the ninth, sandwiching a two-out single and stolen base by OF Jarrod Dyson.

CF Rajai Davis (strained hamstring) sat out his second consecutive game Saturday in the Athletics' 4-3 win over the Mariners. A's manager Bob Melvin indicated before the game that while Davis was probably healthy enough to return Sunday, he'll likely be held out until the A's open a series at Anaheim on Tuesday.

INF Adam Rosales hit LHP Ariel Miranda's third pitch of the game for a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning Saturday, helping the Athletics rally past the Mariners for a 4-3 win. Rosales has batted leadoff just six times in his career, and now has two first-inning home runs to show for it. Rosales followed his second homer of the season with a 15.90-second sprint around the bases, the fastest recorded in the three years Major League Baseball has measured "trots."