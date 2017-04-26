Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea will start against the Angels on Wednesday. He has pitched well in his last two starts, going 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA (2 ER, 11 IP) while opponents are batting .135 (5 for 37) against him. Mane is 0-1 with a 4.34 ERA in three career starts against the Angels, including a no-decision this season.

OF Ryan LaMarre was called up from Triple-A Nashville Tuesday. LaMarre had been acquired by the A's earlier in the week in a trade with the Angels for a player to be named or cash considerations. He hit .268 (11 for 41) with seven RBIs in 10 games for Triple-A Salt Lake before the trade, and went 1 for 5 in his only game for Nashville. He can play all three outfield positions and will come off the bench.

RHP Raul Alcantara was designated for assignment Tuesday. He was 0-1 with a 16.71 ERA in three games (one start) for Oakland this season. The A's have 10 days to either trade, release or place Alcantara on waivers. If no team claims him off waivers, the A's can assign him to the minors.

RHP Jesse Hahn got a no-decision Tuesday against the Angels despite allowing only one hit over eight scoreless innings. Hahn struck out six and walked one while making 101 pitches, but left the game with the score tied 0-0. "He pitched as well as we've seen him," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He had his best sink of the year by far, the best sink in a while, and a good curveball. He really had it working tonight."

CF Rajai Davis was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to April 22, with a strained left hamstring. Davis hurt his hamstring last Thursday against Seattle, but is expected to be ready to return to the active roster when he's eligible on May 2. In 15 games, Davis is hitting .214 with six extra-base hits and seven RBIs.

RHP Cesar Valdez was called up from Triple-A Nashville Tuesday. It is Valdez's second stint with the big club this season, previously getting one start against Seattle on April 20, when he gave up three runs on five hits in four innings. He was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts at Nashville, but will pitch out of the bullpen for the A's this time around as a long reliever.