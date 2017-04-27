LHP Sean Manaea left Wednesday's game after two innings with tightness in his left (pitching) shoulder, exacerbating the A's injury problems. The team has nine players on the disabled list this season and has used 13 pitchers already. Kendall Graveman comes off the DL to start Thursday's game, and ace Sonny Gray, is expected to come off the DL and make his season debut within a week.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained lat) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville. Gray pitched five innings of one-hit ball on an injury-rehab assignment at Class A Stockton on Saturday night.

CF Jaff Decker got his fifth start for the A's in the leadoff position as manager Bob Melvin continues to search for someone to spark the offense. He's the fifth different player to bat leadoff, and the team came into the game with its leadoff hitters batting .171 with a .273 on-base percentage. Decker was 1-for-5 Wednesday.

LF Khris Davis has accounted for a large share of the A's offense. He has scored 14 runs and driven in 12 with seven home runs. The A's have hit 26 home runs this season, but 18 have come with the bases empty.

LF Rajai Davis, idle for four days, was placed on the disabled list retroactive to April 22 with a strained left hamstring. He's eligible to come off the disabled list next week. Davis, a leader on the American League champion Indians last season, has multiple-hit games this season.