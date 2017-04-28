Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was activated from the disabled list to start Thursday's game against the Angels. Graveman gave up two runs in the first inning but nothing else over his six innings. It was his first start since April 14, having recovered from a strained shoulder. Graveman, though, suffered the loss in the Angels' 2-1 win. He gave up six hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter. More impressive than his pitching, though, was the unassisted double play he pulled off in the fifth inning. The Angels had runners at first and third with nobody out when Juan Graterol hit a comebacker to Graveman. Ben Revere broke for home but Graveman cut him off and ran him back towards third, tagging him out. Cliff Pennington, who started the play on first, tried to go to third but Graveman was able to leap over Revere and tag out Pennington before he could reach third. Graveman struck out Yunel Escobar to end the inning. "That's probably the best play I've ever seen a pitcher make," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Hurdling over a defender to get the second out unassisted, I didn't even know how to put that one down on my (scorecard)."

LHP Sean Manaea said his shoulder was feeling better Thursday, one day after he had to leave his start against the Angels after just 34 pitches because of tightness in his shoulder. He will play catch before the game in Houston on Friday to test the shoulder, but as of now there are no plans to put him on the disabled list.

RHP Jharel Cotton will start Friday against Houston. He's coming off a win in his last start, in which he gave up two runs in six innings against Seattle. Cotton got a no-decision in his only other career start against the Astros, giving up one run in six innings of a 4-2 loss last Sept. 19. Cotton leads all American League rookies in games started (four) and innings pitched (22 2/3).

OF Matt Olson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Thursday to make room on the roster for RHP Kendall Graveman, who started Thursday's game against the Angels. Olson got into only one game while with the big club, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts April 23 vs. Seattle. At Nashville, Olson is hitting .216 with two homers and four RBIs in 14 games.

RHP Sonny Gray threw six scoreless innings for Triple-A Nashville Thursday, in what should be his final rehab outing as he recovers from a strained lat muscle. Gray, who has not pitched at the big league level this season, is expected to make his season debut next Tuesday or Wednesday against the Twins.

LHP Sean Doolittle has been perfect this season against left-handed hitters, who are 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts against him. He is primarily serving as a set-up man to RHP Santiago Casilla, though Doolittle occasionally will get a save opportunity. He's 1-for-2 in save chances this season. Doolittle also has not committed an error in 201 consecutive games, the seventh-longest streak by a pitcher in Oakland history.