Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray allowed two hits over six shutout innings for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday night in what was his second rehab start. Gray was placed on the disabled list on March 30 with a strained right lat. He could return to the Oakland rotation as early as Tuesday against the Twins depending on what the club does with LHP Sean Manaea, who departed his start on April 26 against the Los Angeles Angels with shoulder tightness.

C Stephen Vogt caught his first base stealer this season, erasing Astros 3B Alex Bregman in the fourth inning. Vogt had previously allowed 12 stolen bases and snapped a streak of 14 consecutive successful steals dating to last season. He was also cited for catcher's interference twice, his first career two-error game.

LF Khris Davis hit his team-leading eighth and ninth home runs off Astros RHP Charlie Morton in the first and third innings. Davis entered play tied for first in the American League in homers. The last Oakland player to have at least nine homers in the team's first 23 games was Nick Swisher (nine). It was Davis' 13th career multi-homer game and second this season.

2B Jed Lowrie committed a fielding error in the fifth inning, snapping a 75-game streak of errorless play at second base. His streak dated to May 4, 2016, and was the third-longest streak by an Athletics second baseman in franchise history. Lowrie finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored.