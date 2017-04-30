Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea played catch out to 120 feet on Saturday and showcased enough improvement that he will likely avoid a stint on the disabled list. Manaea was pulled from his last start on April 26 with shoulder tightness and is on course to have his next turn in the rotation skipped.

RHP Andrew Triggs pitched seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks on Saturday night for his fourth win of the season. He is tied for the American League lead in victories and set career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts. The last Oakland pitcher to work seven innings with at least nine strikeouts and no walks was RHP Jeff Samardzija on Sept. 17, 2014, against Texas.

LF Khris Davis hit his American League-leading 10th home run of the season in the eighth inning on Saturday night. Davis is tied with Yankees RF Aaron Judge for the AL lead. Davis also homered Friday night and in back-to-back games 15 times in his career. Nick Swisher is the last Oakland player with 10 homers in the A's first 24 games, doing so in 2006.

2B Jed Lowrie smacked a solo home run to right field off Astros RHP Joe Musgrove in the fourth inning on Saturday night, extending his hitting streak to five games. Lowrie is batting .381 (8-for-21) during that stretch. His home run was his 18th at Minute Maid Park, his most at any venue in his career.