RHP Sonny Gray made his season debut Tuesday for Oakland after missing the first month of the season with a lat strain. Gray gave up four runs in six innings, including three homers, in his 2017 debut. Gray didn't allow a hit the first time through Minnesota's lineup but endured a three-run third inning.

CF Rajai Davis returned to the lineup Tuesday after coming off the disabled list. Davis missed time with a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since April 20. He went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in his return, including a leadoff single in the top of the eighth inning.

3B Trevor Plouffe made his return to Target Field after spending the first seven seasons of his major league career with the Twins. Plouffe, a first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2004, went 1-for-4 with an infield single in his first game in Minneapolis as a visitor. He beat out a grounder to third base for a hit in the ninth inning.

1B Yonder Alonso hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday for Oakland's only run. Alonso connected on the first pitch he saw from Twins RHP Michael Tonkin and hit it an estimated 435 feet to center field. It was Alonso's fifth homer of the season; he hit seven homers in 156 games with Oakland last season.