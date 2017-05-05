LHP Sean Manaea (left shoulder strain) didn't throw a bullpen session as expected Thursday. Manager Bob Melvin told reporters Manaea was sore after throwing Wednesday. Manaea's stay on the disabled list could be longer than expected, and RHP Sonny Gray will start Sunday's game against Detroit.

3B Ryon Healy had a bunt single and then connected for his fourth homer of the season to extend the A's lead in the seventh inning Thursday. Healy was later ejected for arguing balls and strikes following an eighth-inning strikeout. It was his first career ejection.

C Bruce Maxwell was recalled from Triple-A on Thursday after C Josh Phegley was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Maxwell has played in two games for Oakland this season, with two hits in four at-bats. He's played in 35 career major league games.

RHP Jharel Cotton (3-3) allowed two solo homers in the second inning but otherwise stayed out of trouble to beat Minnesota on Thursday. The rookie right-hander gave up three hits and three walks. Two of the three runs Cotton allowed were earned, and he struck out a career-high nine batters. He set down the final eight batters he faced. Cotton had allowed just one homer in his previous five starts this season.

C Josh Phegley was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Phegley took a ball off his mask and left Wednesday's game. Manager Bob Melvin said Phegley reported feeling better Thursday than he did a day after his last concussion. C Bruce Maxwell was recalled from Triple-A.

RHP Sonny Gray will start Sunday's game against Detroit after Sean Manaea (10-day disabled list, left shoulder strain) was unable to throw a bullpen session Thursday because he was sore after throwing Wednesday. Gray will be making his second start of the season. He allowed four runs in six innings in a loss in his last outing.

C Stephen Vogt had two hits and two RBIs in Thursday's victory in Minnesota. Vogt had his first triple since July 8, 2016 at Houston as his drive to the center field ricocheted off the bullpen door and got away from Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. It was the ninth triple of his career. He had a two-run double, driving in his first run since April 21 against Seattle.

2B Arismendy Alcantara made his third start of the season and collected three hits. He was in the lineup to give SS Zack Cozart a much-needed day off. Jose Peraza played short. "It's hard to get some of the bench players regular time," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "For him to come in there today and do well, it's a boost."