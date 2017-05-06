Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea (strained left shoulder) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday. Manaea left his April 27 start against the Angels after two innings with shoulder soreness and went on the 10-day disabled list that day. He was expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday but felt some soreness and stuck to long toss. "Hopefully [Manaea] will be good off the mound," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "What we do with him next I'm not sure. It could be we send him out on a rehab game just to get a feel for how he's doing without putting pressure on him of throwing a big league game."

RHP Andrew Triggs (4-2) gave up five runs (three earned) and eight hits in a 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. He struck out five and walked one. Triggs allowed two unearned runs in the third inning. Then in the sixth, he gave up a bases-loaded triple to Tigers RB Jim Adduci. "You never want to give up three runs or any runs on one pitch, but that loomed large for sure," Triggs said of Adduci's three-run triple. "I think it was a good pitch, but he did a nice job of keeping his hands in and shortening up. Hats off to him."

LF Khris Davis went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak against Detroit to nine games on Friday night in a 7-2 loss. He hit safely against the Tigers in each of his seven games last season. In that nine-game span, he's batting .351 against the Tigers.

LHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) allowed two hits and no runs in four innings in a rehab start for Class A Stockton on Thursday and makes his next rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Bassitt struck out four, walked one and threw 57 pitches, sticking to fastballs and changeups. "Still a long ways to go, but I feel really good," Bassitt said. Bassitt is scheduled to throw six innings and up to 75 pitches on Tuesday.

CF Rajai Davis went 3-for-5 and had his 1,000th career hit in the ninth inning with a two-out single on Friday night in a 7-2 loss to Detroit. Davis had his first three-hit game of the season and sixth multi-hit game but is batting .236.

1B Yonder Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 7-2 loss to the Tigers on Friday night. Alonso has 12 RBIs in his past 15 games. He's batting .348 (16-for-46) in that stretch.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder), who went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, said Friday that an MRI showed "no structural damage" to his rotator cuff or labrum. "I haven't gotten a lot of MRIs that didn't show structural damage," Doolittle said, laughing. "I'm excited about that. It's kind of best-case scenario. It's encouraging that it's something we think we can treat with a little bit of rest and anti-inflammatories and not a (surgical) procedure."