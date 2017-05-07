Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Frankie Montas pitched a scoreless ninth inning and recorded his first career victory as the A's rallied for a 6-5, walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Montas, a rookie, has a 6.48 ERA over 12 relief appearances.

RHP Daniel Mengden (right foot surgery) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Monday and throw 60 pitches. Mengden has been on the disabled all season after suffering an offseason injury and undergoing surgery. Last year he went 2-9 with a 6.50 ERA in 14 starts for the A's.

LHP Sean Manaea (strained left shoulder) threw a 38-pitch bullpen session and will likely be activated from the disabled list after one minor league rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville. "No pain or soreness or anything like that," an upbeat Manaea said. "I felt like I was trying to go 100 percent and everything felt really, really good." Manaea threw all his pitches and hit 90 mph with his fastball. "This is the best he's felt, best action on the baseball and came away feeling good," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Manaea left his April 27 start against the Angels after two innings with soreness in his shoulder and was placed on the DL.

INF Ryon Healy hit his fifth home run of the season in a 6-5, walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Healy led off the bottom of the second inning with a blast over the left field wall on a 2-2 fastball from Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann to cut Detroit's lead to 3-1. Healy, who made his seventh start at third base, made two fielder errors in the top of the second inning. "That shows you some toughness, because it's easy to just fold up tent after you make a couple errors and back off just a little bit, but he doesn't," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's a fierce competitor, and he's not going to let something like that bother him."

C Josh Phegley, who went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Thursday, took part in extensive baseball activities Saturday and appears headed for activation May 11, the first day he's eligible. Phegley caught two bullpen sessions, took batting practice and did some defensive work before the A's 6-5 victory against Detroit,

RHP Jesse Hahn gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits over 3 2/3 innings but got a no-decision in Oakland's 6-5 walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Hahn struck out four but also walked four and struggled with his command. He left the game after throwing 101 pitches.

SS Adam Rosales hit a two-run, walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning off Francisco Rodriguez as the A's rallied for a 6-5 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Rodriguez (1-3) retired the first two batters he faced, but C Bruce Maxwell walked, and Matt Joyce doubled him to third. That set the stage for Rosales, who grounded Rodriguez's first-pitch fastball sharply to left for a single. The walk-off win was Oakland's first of the season. Rosales had a walk-off RBI for the fifth time in his career as he helped Oakland win for the third time in the past 12 games. "It's almost like a relief to get that win," Rosales said. "That's exciting. To come back tomorrow, we have a chance to win the series now and just kind of get over a little hump. We've been scuffling a little bit, but it just feels good to be together, to win together as a team."

1B Yonder Alonso had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs in a 6-5, walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Alonso hit a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run blast in the sixth, giving him eight for the year and surpassing his total of seven in 2016. He's two shy of his career-high of nine blasts in 2012 for San Diego. "We've seen it consistently the whole year," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Alonso's power. "He's synched his lower half with his upper half now, and you're seeing the fruits of really hard work and certainly talent. He's a strong kid, and the power's really coming out."