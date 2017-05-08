Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea (strained left shoulder) will make a rehab start and throw around 70 pitches for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Manager Bob Melvin said that, barring a setback, he expects Manaea to need only on ?rehab outing before returning to the rotation. He's been on the 10-day disabled list since April 27.

INF/DH Ryon Healy hit a two-run, walk-off home run off RHP Francisco Rodriguez, lifting Oakland to an 8-6 victory against Detroit on Sunday. Healy's first walk-off hit came on July 23, 2016, against Tampa Bay, also on a home run. "I thought it might hit a seagull to tell you the truth," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Healy's home run. "There were like 400 of them circling at that point in time, and if it hits a seagull and comes down you just play it. But you had to wait. He knows better than anybody if it's going out. It was rather high, so depending on the wind here sometimes it knocks it down, but thank goodness it didn't."

INF/OF Chad Pinder made his first career start and appearance in the outfield on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers in an 8-6 victory. Pinder started in right field and went 1-for-2 and scored a run. He had one put-out, catching 3B Nicholas Castellanos' fly ball in the fifth. Then he showed off his strong arm with a one-hop throw to the plate, preventing 2B Dixon Machado from trying to score from third. Pinder has appeared in 17 major-league games at second base and nine at shortstop over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. "He's kind of embracing the role of being that utility guy, and he's been working some in the outfield here recently and it just seemed like the day to do it," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "It's something that he's going to have to do, at least at this point in time of his career. We kind of posed it to him in spring training. He was all for it. Whatever he can do to get in the lineup." Pinder has zero minor-league appearances in the outfield. He has played 260 minor-league games at shortstop, 86 at second base and five at third base. The last time he had regular playing time in the outfield was his freshman season in college at Virginia Tech.

C Josh Phegley (concussion) will began a rehab stint at extended spring training on Monday. He'll catch in a game on Monday, DH on Tuesday then catch again on Wednesday. "Then we'll see where we're at with him," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Phegley was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Wednesday. He is eligible to be activated Thursday.

RHP John Axford (strained right shoulder) threw a pain-free, 31-pitch bullpen session Sunday and will throw to hitters in batting practice on Wednesday. "And if all goes well, he will probably go out on some sort of [rehab] assignment," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Axford has been on the 10-day disabled list since April 2. "It feels really good," Axford said of his shoulder.

RHP Sonny Gray allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in an 8-6 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Gray made his second start after missing the first month of the season with a strained right shoulder. He struck out two, walked one and threw 98 pitches.

1B Yonder Alonso matched a career-high with his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning of an 8-6 walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Alonso needed just 29 games to hit his ninth home run this season. He hit nine home runs with San Diego in 2012 in 155 games. Alonso has five home runs in his past six games, including two on Saturday?against Detroit in his first career multi-homer game. Alonso homered to right field off LHP Daniel Norris after Ryon Healy worked a leadoff walk. Alonso hit Norris' 3-2 slider just over the out-of-town scoreboard.