Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings and got a no-decision in Oakland's 3-2, 11-inning, walk-off win against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. He struck out six, walked one and blanked the Angels after giving up a two-run homer to 1B Luis Valbuena homer in the first inning. "We threw 20-plus changeups tonight, something we hadn't done all year, and it was good," Graveman said. "Was able to go deep in the ballgame, and we kind of needed that right now. The change of the game was when I was able to throw the changeup for strikes. It makes the fastball have a little more life visually to some hitters. Then we were able to mix in some back-door cutters to the lefties, which is something we hadn't done all year."

RHP Daniel Mengden (right foot surgery) made a rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Monday. He took the loss as he allowed two runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Mengden has been on the disabled all season after suffering an offseason injury and undergoing surgery. Last year he went 2-9 with a 6.50 ERA in 14 starts for the A's.

LHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) was sent to his next rehab start at Triple-A Nashville. Bassitt is scheduled to throw six innings and up to 75 pitches on Tuesday.

CF Rajai Davis was out of the starting lineup Monday night against the Angels to rest his legs. Davis was on the disabled list April 22-May 1 with a strained left hamstring. "We'll probably be proactive in giving him days off," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We don't want to get back to the point where we were with him. His legs are such a big part of his game. Whether it's four days, five days, we'll probably try to not go too much farther than that. He's not 25 anymore. We were probably running him out there a little too much early in the season."

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 3-2, 11-inning, walk-off win against the Los Angeles on Monday night. Plouffe tied the game 2-2 in the fifth inning with his fifth home run of the season. He had his second consecutive multi-hit game and raised his batting average to .216.

2B Jed Lowrie hit a solo home run with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting the A's to their third consecutive walk-off win, a 3-2 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Lowrie, who also hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, launched RHP Deolis Guerra's 1-0 pitch into the right field seats for his fourth home run of the season, his fourth career walk-off hit and second career walk-off homer. The A's beat the Detroit Tigers on game-ending hits Saturday and Sunday. "Minus some big postseason games, this is about as exciting of a stretch of baseball as I've been a part of," Lowrie said. Lowrie had his third career multi-homer game and first since Oct. 3, 2010, against the Yankees.

1B Yonder Alonso was named the American League Player of the Week for the first week of May. Alonso hit .409 (9-for-22) with five home runs, 10 RBIs, one double and five runs scored over six games to receive his first career Player of the Week Award. Alonso has nine home runs, matching his career high set in 2012 with San Diego. "Doesn't mean he's going to stop there, but it's always nice to be recognized for that kind of work," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Impressive week, impressive numbers."