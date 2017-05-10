Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Mark Canha was promoted from Triple-A Nashville before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. He flied out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of Oakland's 7-3 loss. Canha had hit five home runs in the minors after getting demoted by the A's following a 2-for-19 start this season with the parent club.

LHP Sean Manaea (strained left shoulder) pitched four innings during an injury-rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday night. He allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) in his 72-pitch outing. Athletics manager Bob Melvin indicated Tuesday that Manaea could be reinstated off the disabled list as early as this weekend.

RHP Andrew Triggs will make his seventh start of the season Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. Triggs has been roughed up for a .269 opponents batting average in his last three starts, during which he's gone 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA. He began the season 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and .169 opponents average in his first three starts. He's gone 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA in three games, including two starts, in his career against the Angels.

RHP Jharel Cotton continued his pattern of alternating losses and wins in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in his fourth loss of the season. In those losses, he's given up 23 earned runs and 31 hits in 19 innings. Interspersed are his three wins, during which he's allowed just four earned runs and 11 hits in 19 innings.

CF Jaff Decker was designated for assignment before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Decker was cut to make room for OF Mark Canha, who was promoted from Triple-A Nashville. Decker had just four hits in his last 35 at-bats for the A's.

1B Yonder Alonso belted two more home runs in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The two-homer game was the second in four days for Alonso, who has collected a total of five home runs over that stretch. His first of the two homers against the Angels was his 10th of the season, establishing a career high.