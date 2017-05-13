Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Khris Davis did not strike out Friday night, marking the first time in 22 games that he avoided doing so. His 21 was a team record for most consecutive games with a strikeout (non-pitcher), eclipsing the previous franchise mark of 19 set by Jack Cust.

RHP Jesse Hahn took a no-decision on Friday night in his second start against the Rangers this season. Hahn has six quality starts in seven outings this season and is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA (4 ER/19.0 IP) in three games (two starts) against the Rangers in 2017.

RF Matt Joyce opened the scoring Friday night with a solo homer in the fifth inning. It was Joyce's third home run and his first since April 26 against the Angels. Two of Joyce's three home runs this season have occurred in Arlington.

RHP Santiago Casilla was saddled with his second blown save of the season on Friday night. He is now 7-for-9 in save chances. The walk-off home run was the fourth Casilla has allowed in his career and the first since July 1st, 2015, at Miami. Camilla had held opponents to .133 (6-for-45) in 14 appearances but allowed four hits in the ninth to inflate that number to .204 (10/49). The only out came on a sacrifice fly.