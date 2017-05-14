Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (2-2, 3.67) is scheduled to make his fourth start Sunday since being reinstated from the 10-day DL on April 27. He is 0-2 with a 5.51 ERA in three starts since his return, after going 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts prior to going on the DL with a strained right shoulder. Graveman is 2-2 with a 5.16 ERA in five career starts against Texas and 1-0 this season. He went 7.0 innings and allowed one run on two hits in Oakland's 6-1 win on April 8.

RHP Sonny Gray was in position to pick up his first win Saturday. Making his third start since coming off the disabled list, Gray left after six innings with a 3-2 lead. After allowing four earned runs in each of his first two starts, he cut that in half by giving up just five hits and striking out three. The bullpen would squander a 4-2 lead and left Gray at 0-1 this season. "I just want to get deeper into games," Gray said. "I just feel like I'm not really sharp now. My curveball's just been okay, and my slider's not really there."

CF Jaff Decker was sent to Triple-A Nashville. He had been designated for assignment before Tuesday's game against the Angels. Decker had just four hits in his last 35 at-bats for the A's.

RHP Santiago Casilla didn't address the media after blowing a save in Friday's series opener at Texas. The closer allowed four runs in the ninth inning of the 5-2 loss, including a 3-run walk-off homer by Joey Gallo. Casilla was available Saturday before the game. "It's very difficult when you feel like you have good stuff and you're making good pitches and the results don't come out," he said. "Yesterday I felt that way. I felt like I made great pitches, and they just didn't work out in my favor. I'm not a stranger to baseball -- I know that sometimes when you make pitches like that, it's not going to be the right result every time. It hurt. It was difficult."

1B Yonder Alonso continued his power surge by hitting his 12th homer of the season in the eighth inning Saturday to pull the A's within 6-5. Alonso has six home runs in his last seven games, eight in his last 11, and 11 in his last 22. He now has eight homers and 15 RBIs in 10 games during May.