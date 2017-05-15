Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman took a no decision Sunday after leaving with a 4-3 lead (6.2 IP, 4 R-ER). He left with Delino DeShields on first, and DeShields scored the tying run on an RBI double by Elvis Andrus. Graveman allowed a season-high nine hits and is winless in his last five starts. Texas scored two runs in the first on three well-placed hits. "That's the game of baseball," Graveman said. "Sometimes they get hit at people, sometimes they're not. Especially being a ground-ball guy, so the good news for me is bounce back after the first, keep trusting it. I didn't lose my composure. Again, I've just got to find a way to put up a zero in the first."

LHP Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.18) is scheduled to be reinstated from the 10-day DL on Monday to start the opener of a three-game series at Seattle. He went on the DL April 30 retroactive to April 27 with a sprained right shoulder. He made one rehab start at Triple-A and threw 72 pitches in four innings, surrendering one earned run on four hits. He is 3-0 with a 3.91 ERA in four career starts against Seattle.

LHP Ryan Madson (0-3) was charged with a blown save Sunday after allowing the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh. It marked his fifth career blown save against the Rangers and Madson is now 4-for-9 in save chances versus Texas. Madson had entered Sunday with six straight scoreless outings over 5 1/3 innings.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit his sixth home run of the season and first on the road with a solo shot in the second to get Oakland on the board Sunday verus the Rangers. Ten of his 12 RBIs this season have come in Oakland. He also extended his hitting streak to six games.