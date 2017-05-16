Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before his start Monday. He was 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts before being placed on the DL on April 30 with a strained left shoulder. Manaea showed some rust, walking five, but made it through five innings in taking the loss. He needed 38 pitches to get through the first inning, in which he walked four and struck out the side.

C Bruce Maxwell was sent to Triple-A Nashville in the corresponding move to clear space for LHP Sean Manaea on the roster. Maxwell batted .211 in nine games for the A's, getting 19 at-bats. "This guy is going to be a big part of our future," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "The tough part is, when we can develop guys when we're trying to put our best guys out there to try to win every day?"

SS Chad Pinder started against the Mariners in the series opener. Manager Bob Melvin said Pinder deserved some playing time after batting .350 over his previous eight games (7-for-20). Pinder has started at four positions (SS, DH, 2B and RF) since being recalled April 16 and now has hits in his past seven starts.

C Stephen Vogt's two-run homer in the fifth inning Monday was his second of the season. It was his first since hitting one on Opening Day against the Los Angeles Angels.

SS Adam Rosales, who started 25 of Oakland's 26 games since Marcus Semien was injured, wasn't in the starting lineup Monday. Manager Bob Melvin said it was a routine day off for Rosales. He later entered as a pinch runner and struck out. .