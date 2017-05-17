Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs allowed just one run -- a Nelson Cruz homer -- on four hits in six innings but didn't factor into the decision. It was the first earned run Triggs allowed on the road this season. He has gone at least six innings and allowed one or fewer runs in five of eight starts this season.

3B Ryon Healy hit a two-run homer into Safeco Field's upper deck in left field in the second inning. Healy has hit safely in nine of his past 11 games, batting .326 (14-for-43) during that stretch with four homers and six RBIs.

C Josh Phegley threw out two attempted base stealers Tuesday. It was the third time in his career he accomplished the feat.

SS Adam Rosales has hits in 11 of his past 13 games, batting .302 (13-for-43) during the stretch.

RF Matt Joyce hit his fifth homer of the season in the ninth inning Tuesday, a two-run shot that gave the A's the lead. It was the 37th go-ahead HR of his career.