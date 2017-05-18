Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Mark Canha, who hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning the previous night, got his second start in center field Wednesday. Canha had previously played two games this season in left field and eight in right. "We're playing a hot hand," said A's manager Bob Melvin, who added Canha had played the position in spring training and in Triple-A. "We want to get him comfortable out there in center field. ... Athletically, he can handle it." Canha dropped a fly ball in left-center field for a two-base error. "Mark's trying to be aggressive in a position he hasn't played a whole lot," Melvin said.

RHP Jesse Hahn (1-3) received zero run support Wednesday for the fourth time in his seven starts this season. Hahn is getting only 2.45 runs from the A's offense per game, one of the worst totals in the American League. He took the loss at Seattle after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings.

3B Trevor Plouffe extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fifth-inning single Wednesday. It is the longest streak by an A's player this season.

1B Yonder Alonso, who leads the majors with eight homers in May, left for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning due to left knee soreness.

LHP Sean Doolittle, who has been on the disabled list since April 30 with a strained left shoulder, threw from 90 feet Tuesday. "He threw with high intensity," A's manager Bob Melvin said.