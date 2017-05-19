Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Chad Pinder hit his third home run of the season in his 18th game Thursday night in Oakland's 8-3 win against Boston. Pinder hit a two-run blast off Red Sox RHP Hector Velazquez during a three-run fourth inning, extending the Athletics' lead to 6-3. Pinder is batting .282 with seven RBIs and six extra-base hits.

RHP Sonny Gray (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits over six innings, striking out a season-high eight and walking two in his 100th career major league start, an 8-3 victory against the Red Sox on Thursday night. He earned his first win since July 26, 2016, and beat Boston for the first time in four career starts. He now has at least one win against every American League team except Oakland. "I wasn't aware of how long, but as a pitcher you want to win games," Gray said of his victory drought. "Everything else will come as is, but when you go out there, you want to start a game that the team wins, and I think that's the most important thing as a pitcher, is to win."

LF Khris Davis hit his 12th home run of the season, a solo blast in the first inning of Oakland's 8-3 victory against Boston on Thursday night. Davis moved into a tie with 1B Yonder Alonso for the team lead in home runs. It was his second home run in May after he hit 10 in April.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs Thursday night in Oakland's 8-3 victory against Boston. Plouffe extended his hitting streak to nine games, the longest by an Athletic this season. He is 14-for-33 (.424) during his streak.

2B Jed Lowrie hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Oakland's 8-3 victory against Boston on Thursday night. The home run was Lowrie's fifth of the season in 40 games. He had two home runs in 87 games last season when he battled multiple injuries. Lowrie snapped an 0-for-13 skid with his home run. He went 2-for-4 and had his team-high 13th multi-hit game.

1B Yonder Alonso (sore left knee) did not play Thursday against Boston, and he will miss at least one more game. He was injured Wednesday during an at-bat at Seattle. Alonso had an MRI exam Thursday morning that revealed no structural damage, according to A's manager Bob Melvin. "So we'll get him in the cage (Friday) and see how he feels," Melvin said. "It was a relief to him obviously, to us as well." Alonso has a career-high 12 home runs and is tied with LF Khris Davis for the team lead. Alonso leads the A's with 29 RBIs.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) played long toss Thursday for the third straight day and will throw off flat ground Sunday. "If that goes well, then we're talking about a bullpen (session) several days later," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Doolittle has been on the disabled list since April 30.