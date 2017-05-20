RHP Kendall Graveman allowed two runs and six hits ini six innings for his third straight no-decision Friday night in a 3-2, 10-inning victory over Boston. He struck out five and walked three. Graveman won his first two starts this season but has gone 0-2 with four no-decisions in his past six. "You give up two runs, and you feel like when you're pitching against (Chris) Sale you may lose the game, but he had to gather himself too to go back out for that last inning," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's one pitch away from coming out of the game, and he gets a double play ball. That's a team that really makes you work."

OF Mark Canha went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI triple and a walkoff solo home run in the 10th inning on Friday night in a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Leading off the 10th, Canha lined RHP Heath Hembree's 2-0 pitch over the left field fence for his first career walk-off home run and second career walk-off RBI. "Just get something that looks good to hit," Canha said of his approach. "I was more kind of focused on my rhythm and just being slow and seeing the ball well. I couldn't even tell you what pitch it was unless I saw the replay. It just kind of popped out of his hand and I saw it really well and put a good swing on it." Since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 9, Canha is batting .476 (10-for-21). The trip to the minor leagues was just what he needed, Canha said. "Definitely. I needed the reps, I needed the (at-bats), I needed to make some adjustments," Canha said. "I wasn't where I needed to be. I had some things to figure out."

RHP John Axford (strained right shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list on Saturday or Sunday against Boston, A's manager Bob Melvin said Friday. Axford has been on the disabled list since April 2 and has yet to make an appearance for the A's this season. He pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday in his third rehab appearance. He has allowed no runs and two hits over 3 1/3 innings for the Sounds. Axford is 34-32 with a 3.58 ERA in 471 career relief appearances. "We've missed him," Melvin said "It's given an opportunity for some other guys, but we have missed him. It will be nice to get him back."

3B Trevor Plouffe extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a second-inning single Friday night in a 3-2, 10-inning victory over Boston. Plouffe is batting .405 (15-for-37) during his streak. This marks his first double-digit hitting streak since 2015.

1B Yonder Alonso (sore left knee) missed his second straight game but took batting practice in the cage. A's manager Bob Melvin said there's a chance Alonso could play this weekend. "Feels a little bit better, so we'll see," Melvin said. "We'll see if it's this weekend. If not we have an off day (Monday) and probably for sure after that. But maybe towards the end of the weekend." Alonso was injured Wednesday at Seattle during an at-bat. An MRI Thursday revealed no structural damage to the knee. He leads the A's in RBIs with 29 and is tied with LF Khris Davis for the team lead in home runs with a career-high 12.