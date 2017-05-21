OF Mark Canha launched a leadoff home run into the left field seats off RHP Ben Taylor in the fifth inning of an 8-3 victory against Boston on Saturday afternoon. The home run, which traveled an estimated 453 feet, was Canha's third of the season and second in two games against Boston. Canha hit a walkoff homer leading off the 10th inning Friday night in the A's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 9, Canha has hit .440 (11-for-25) with three home runs, three doubles, one triple and seven RBIs.

RHP Daniel Mengden (right foot surgery) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Mengden had surgery on Feb. 8 and began a rehab assignment with Nashville on May 8. He went 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts for the Sounds. "You can't have enough depth," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We've seen with the injuries this year, our top four starters have gone on the DL at some point in time or another, so it's nice to have that kind of depth. ... I'd actually be surprised if we didn't see him (in Oakland) at some point in time this year."

LHP Sean Manaea (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in five innings of an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. He struck out three and walked none. In his first career start against Boston last year at Fenway Park, he allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 13-5 loss.

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. Dull was injured while making a pitch in the 10th inning to 1B Mitch Moreland in Oakland's 3-2, 10-inning win over Boston. Dull had an MRI that revealed no structural damage, A's manager Bob Melvin said. "So that's a relief," Melvin said. "A little sore right now so we'll probably let it heal up for a little bit and then strengthen and then get him throwing. I don't think this will be a long-term deal, but nothing as far as the meniscus goes in the MRI." Dull injured the same knee as a freshman in college and needed nearly two months to recover.

INF/OF Chad Pinder hit a two-run homer into the second deck in left-center field at Oakland Coliseum in the fifth inning of an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. Pinder's shot off RHP Noe Ramirez traveled an estimated 460 feet. According to the A's, Pinder is believed to be the fourth player to reach the Plaza Reserve section since the so-called Mt. Davis addition was built for the Oakland Raiders in 1996. Pinder joined former Athletics slugger Mark McGwire (May 7, 1996), ex-Colorado Rockies player Larry Walker (July 19, 1999) and San Francisco's Jarrett Parker (Sept. 25, 2015). "It's one of those swings where you kind of just black out," Pinder said. "You see it and you hit it, and you don't know what happens after. I sold out on the fastball in. I was like, see something up, an elevated fastball, and just try to get your hands in, get the bat head out there, and luckily enough I got the pitch I was looking for and put a good swing on it." The home run was Pinder's fourth in 45 at-bats.

RHP John Axford (strained right shoulder) was activated from the disabled list before Saturday afternoon's game against Boston. Axford had been on the disabled list since April 2. He has made 471 career major-league relief appearances, many of those in the late innings. Last year, Axford went 6-4 with a 3.97 ERA in 68 appearances in his first season with the A's. Axford did not make an appearance in Oakland's 8-3 victory.

LF Khris Davis hit his team-high 13th home run of the season, a two-run blast in the fifth inning of an 8-3 win against Boston on Saturday afternoon. Davis' home run, off RHP Ben Taylor, went an estimated 429 feet. Davis went 2-for-5 and is batting .388 (19-for-49) with seven doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in 12 career games against Boston.

2B Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth inning of an 8-3 victory over Boston on Saturday afternoon. Lowrie is batting .278, second on the team to OF Mark Canha's .295. He leads the A's in doubles with 10.

1B Yonder Alonso (strained left knee) missed his third straight game on Saturday against Boston. Alonso took batting practice on the field for the first time since being injured Wednesday during an at-bat at Seattle. "A little bit better," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Alonso. "Each and every day better." Melvin said there's a chance that Alonso could return to action Sunday against Boston, but he might also miss that game and then have an off day Monday before the A's open a two-game series on Tuesday against Miami.