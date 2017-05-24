Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Ryon Healy hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning in an 11-9 loss to Miami on Tuesday night. The home run was Healy's eighth of the season. Healy went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He batting .317 (13-for-41) during his streak.

RHP Jesse Hahn (1-4) left Tuesday night's game against Miami at the Oakland Coliseum in the top of the third inning with a right triceps strain. Hahn gave up five runs on seven hits over two-plus innings, striking out two without issuing a walk. The velocity on Hahn's fastball in the third had a decided drop, from its regular 93-95 mph to 90. He gave up a single to Christian Yelich and fell behind 2-1 in the count to Marcell Ozuna in the third. At that point, trainer Nick Paparesta and manager Bob Melvin came to the mound, and Hahn left the game. "I wasn't feeling anything out there," Hahn said of pain. "It was kind of weird. I was trying to throw the ball as hard as I can and look up and see 89 (mph) on the board. I know something isn't right." A's manager Bob Melvin said Hahn "felt great" before the game and had a good bullpen. "It just got a little tight on him." If Hahn has to miss a start, the A's could recall RHP Jharel Cotton from Triple-A Nashville. Cotton began the season as the No. 3 starter in Oakland's rotation but was sent down on May 11.

CF Rajai Davis hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning of an 11-9 loss to Miami on Tuesday night. Davis had a career-high 12 home runs last season for Cleveland. Davis went 1-for-2 after entering the game in the top of the seventh inning.

1B Yonder Alonso hit his 13th home run of the season on Tuesday night, a leadoff shot in the second inning of an 11-9 loss to Miami. Alonso tied Khris Davis for the team lead home runs, but he was also hit by a pitch from LHP Jarlin Garcia in his right hand in the sixth. He finished the sixth inning then left the game with contusions on his right hand and wrist. X-rays were negative. "It's a little sore but its good," said Alonso, who returned to the lineup after missing four games with a strained left knee. "I got to see how I feel during the night. I think we got very lucky. Lucky there were no breaks."