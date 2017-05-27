Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was originally slated to make Friday's start in New York but was scratched due to right shoulder soreness. He stayed behind in Oakland to get it checked out but was not placed on the disabled list as of Friday. Manager Bob Melvin said Graveman could go on the disabled list Saturday. Graveman was on the DL from April 17-27 with right shoulder soreness but Melvin believes a second DL stint will a last bit longer. "It was OK for a start or two and then just kind of there," manager Bob Melvin said. "The last time when he threw a bullpen, he didn't. We just didn't want to push it any farther."

LHP Sean Manaea was moved up a day when RHP Kendall Graveman was scratched due to right shoulder soreness. He allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings while getting eight strikeouts, two shy of his career high April 9 at Texas.

RHP Jharel Cotton will return to the majors Saturday to make his eighth start when Oakland adds him to its 25-man roster. He was with the team Friday after flying in Thursday. In two starts with Triple-A Nashville, Cotton was 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA. In his first seven starts for Oakland this season, Cotton is 3-4 with a 5.68 ERA and he said Friday he focused on keeping the ball down in the strike zone, mixing his pitches better, throwing inside more and getting improved fastball command.

RHP Jesse Hahn could be placed on the disabled list with a triceps strain. He exited his start on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins after three innings and underwent an MRI Friday. The MRI showed no structural damage it appears likely Hahn will be placed on the disabled list.

2B Jed Lowrie had two of his three hits off RHP Masahiro Tanaka. His other hit was an RBI single in the eighth off Tyler Clippard. Lowrie has 16 hits in his last 29 at-bats after a 4-for-31 skid. "It's great," Oakland left fielder Khris Davis said. "Somebody's got to hit .300. All year he's been our most consistent hitter, our best hitter." Before grounding out in the sixth inning Friday, Lowrie had hits in seven straight at-bats. It was one shy of the team record set by Brett Gates in 1994 and matched by Dave Magadan (1997) and Josh Reddick (2016).

1B Yonder Alonso (right wrist) was not in the starting lineup Friday, marking the second straight game he did not start. Alonso bruised his hand when he was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's loss to the Miami Marlins. He tested it by hitting off a tee and making throws at first base during batting practice. Since he is hitting 4-for-24 against left-handed pitching this season, manager Bob Melvin said Alonso's return to the starting lineup would likely be Sunday when RHP Michael Pineda pitches against Oakland. "He's an important guy for us, and we don't want any setbacks," Melvin said. "That's the reason we're probably being more care with him than we originally anticipated." Before getting hit on the wrist, Alonso missed four games with a strained left knee.