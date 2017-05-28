Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (right shoulder soreness) was not placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday though it's possible the Athletics could place him there at some point. Manager Bob Melvin said Graveman's MRI came back clean but it could be a matter of giving him more rest. Graveman was originally slated to start Friday before getting scratched.

RHP Jharel Cotton was officially added to the 25-man roster and was called up from Triple-A Nashville. It was a formality for Cotton, who was in the clubhouse Friday and Saturday. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a two-run two-out homer to DH Matt Holliday. Cotton struggled in the first inning and he also said his changeup was not working like he hoped.

SS Marcus Semien is making progress with his rehab from a right wrist contusion but manager Bob Melvin said Saturday he is a week away from throwing. Semien was placed on the disabled list April 15 and is eligible to return June 14.

RHP Jesse Hahn (right triceps strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday and the move is retroactive to when he last pitched Wednesday. Hahn exited his last start after three innings and went for an MRI afterward. The tests showed no structural damage for Hahn, who is 1-4 with a 3.81 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts).

2B Jed Lowrie struck out three times, all on called third strikes by plate umpire Will Little. It was the last strikeout that resulted in Lowrie's first career ejection. "All I'm going to say is I got the bat taken out of my hand three times today," he said. Before Saturday, Lowrie was 16-for-29 during a modest seven-game hitting streak.

1B Yonder Alonso (right wrist) took batting practice Saturday and was not in the starting lineup for the third straight game, though he likely would have not started against LHP CC Sabathia. After Saturday's game, manager Bob Melvin said Alonso was unavailable for the 3-2 loss. Alonso bruised his hand when he hit by a pitch in Tuesday's loss to the Miami Marlins.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right shoulder) was slated to face hitters in a simulated game at the team's minor league facility in Arizona. He has been on the disabled list since April 30 and threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday.