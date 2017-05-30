Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 26 with a right shoulder strain. Graveman was scratched from Friday's scheduled start. Graveman is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts this season and this DL stint likely will last longer than 10 days.

RHP Daniel Mengden's first major league start this year was a brief one. Mengden, recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Sunday's game vs. Cleveland, threw 72 pitches in 3 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, three of them home runs. That included giving up three home runs in the span of six batters in the third and fourth innings. "I don't think he got tired. His pitches just started to find the middle of the plate," said A's manager Bob Melvin.

DH Khris Davis hit his team-leading 16th home run in the ninth inning. Davis' 16 home runs through 50 games are the most by an Oakland player since Jason Giambi hit 17 through 50 games in his MVP year of 2000. Davis' 58 home runs since the start of the 2016 season are the most in the majors.

OF Rajai Davis, whose game-tying home run off Cubs LHP Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning of Game 7 of last year's World Series is one of the most famous homers in Indians history, was presented with his American League championship ring prior to Monday's game. "That home run he hit, people will be talking about that for a long time. That was a pretty special moment," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

1B Yonder Alonso hit a solo home run off RHP Carlos Carrasco in the seventh inning. It's the 14th home run of the year for Alonso, who leads the majors with 10 home runs in the month of May. Prior to this year, Alonso had never hit more than nine home runs in a season.