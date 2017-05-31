FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 1, 2017 / 1:15 AM / 3 months ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Sean Manaea, who will start Wednesday for the Athletics, has a streak of 14 consecutive games of allowing five hits or fewer, with two or more innings pitched. That's the longest such streak by an American League pitcher since at least 1913.

RHP Sonny Gray held the Indians scoreless on two hits through the first three innings as the Athletics took a 3-0 lead. But in the fourth and fifth innings, Gray gave up seven runs on seven hits. "To start the game his velocity was as good as we've seen all year, but the next thing you know they score three and then four runs," Manager Bob Melvin said of Gray. "He couldn't stop the bleeding. It was a little perplexing."

OF Rajai Davis' return to Cleveland has not gone well. Davis played well for the Indians in their march to the World Series last year. But in Tuesday's game, Davis was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. In the first two games of the series, Davis is 1-for-9 with five strikeouts.

1B Yonder Alonso's hot month of May continued Tuesday as he was 3-for-3, with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Alonso is hitting .302, with 10 home runs, 17 RBIs and seven multi-hit games in May.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.