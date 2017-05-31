Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea, who will start Wednesday for the Athletics, has a streak of 14 consecutive games of allowing five hits or fewer, with two or more innings pitched. That's the longest such streak by an American League pitcher since at least 1913.

RHP Sonny Gray held the Indians scoreless on two hits through the first three innings as the Athletics took a 3-0 lead. But in the fourth and fifth innings, Gray gave up seven runs on seven hits. "To start the game his velocity was as good as we've seen all year, but the next thing you know they score three and then four runs," Manager Bob Melvin said of Gray. "He couldn't stop the bleeding. It was a little perplexing."

OF Rajai Davis' return to Cleveland has not gone well. Davis played well for the Indians in their march to the World Series last year. But in Tuesday's game, Davis was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. In the first two games of the series, Davis is 1-for-9 with five strikeouts.

1B Yonder Alonso's hot month of May continued Tuesday as he was 3-for-3, with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Alonso is hitting .302, with 10 home runs, 17 RBIs and seven multi-hit games in May.