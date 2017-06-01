Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea had his second consecutive outstanding start Wednesday. Manaea pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in a 3-1 win over Cleveland. "He really did a number on us," said Indians manager Terry Francona. A's manager Bob Melvin was equally impressed. "He made some really good hitters take some bad swings," Melvin said. In his previous start, May 26 against the Yankees in New York, Manaea had nearly the identical pitching line: seven scoreless innings, four hits, eight strikeouts and one walk. "I think the (New York start) ignited this one," said Melvin.

RHP Jharel Cotton will start Thursday afternoon for the A's. In four career starts in day games, Cotton is 3-1 with a 2.55 ERA and .159 opponents' batting average. Thursday will be Cotton's first career appearance against Cleveland.

SS Chad Pinder had three hits, two home runs and three RBIs -- all career highs. Pinder accounted for all of the A's runs. Five of his last eight hits have been home runs. "I'm just trying to put good swings on pitches," he said. "He's playing his way into a bigger role. We're going to find a way to get him more at bats," manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Jesse Hahn (right triceps strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton. Hahn was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 27 retroactive to May 24. Hahn exited his last start after three innings and went for an MRI afterward. The tests showed no structural damage for Hahn, who is 1-4 with a 3.81 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts).

OF Rajai Davis was given a day off Wednesday. Hitting leadoff in the first two games of the series, Davis was 1-for-9 (.111) with five strikeouts. "Rajai is struggling a little bit, but all the guys we've used (in the first two spots of the batting order) have," said manager Bob Melvin.

OF Matt Joyce hit leadoff Wednesday, one of six different players who have hit leadoff for the A's this season. It was Joyce's ninth start in the leadoff spot. He led off the game with a double and went 1-for-4. A's leadoff hitters are hitting a combined .159 (34-214).