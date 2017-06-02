Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Mark Canha was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, but wasn't alone. The A's struck out 17 times, and 59 times in the four-game series. In Thursday's contest, the first seven batters in the Oakland lineup were a combined 0-for-23 with 16 strikeouts. "I didn't have enough left-handed bats in the lineup against (Corey) Kluber, so some of those strikeouts are on me," manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Jharel Cotton matched Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber almost pitch for pitch through five innings. Cotton allowed one run on two hits through five innings, but in the sixth the defense behind Cotton broke down, leading to four runs, three of them unearned. "Sometimes it's what happens behind you that matters most, things you can't control," Manager Bob Melvin said of Cotton. "But I thought his stuff was good. He pitched well."

2B Chad Pinder, who had three hits, including two home runs and three RBIs while hitting ninth in Wednesday's game, was moved up to sixth in the order Thursday. But Pinder, like most of his teammates, struggled at the plate, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

RHP Jesse Hahn pitched 5 1/3 innings, throwing 75 pitches on a rehab assignment for Class-A Stockton on Wednesday. Hahn (strained right triceps) has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 24. He could be activated sometime next week.