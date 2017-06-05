Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF/INF Mark Canha was a late scratch from the lineup because of stomach flu. Canha was slated to start in left field with LF Khris Davis getting the day off, but Davis started and hit fourth. Canha is batting .203 with six doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

RHP Daniel Mengden was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, one day after making his second start of the season for Oakland. Mengden went 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA and .371 opponents batting average in two starts. He allowed four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings Saturday and got a no-decision in Oakland's 10-4 victory against the Nationals. "He's still a little bit of a work in progress," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's got good stuff. It's about getting comfortable at the big-league level and getting on a roll."

1B/OF Matt Olson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. He walked as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, forcing in a run during an 11-10 loss to Washington. Olson was hitting .285 with a Pacific Coast League leading 14 home runs and 37 RBIs in 47 games. He took the roster spot of RHP Daniel Mengden, who was optioned to Nashville. Olson's second stint with the A's this season could be short.

RHP Sonny Gray blanked the Nationals on one infield hit over the first five innings, but he wound up allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings in a no-decision on Sunday. He struck out six and walked three in an 11-10 loss to Washington. "With that lineup, if you put guys on base, if you give guys free passes, they will do some damage," Gray said. "You have to stay on top of your game with every hitter. With the exception of three batters, I thought it was an OK start."

LF Khris Davis went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer, his 17th blast of the season, on Sunday in an 11-10 loss to Washington. He also scored three runs. Davis was supposed to get the day off, but LF Mark Canha was a late scratch with stomach flu, and Davis started and hit fourth. Davis passed 1B Yonder Alonso and into sole possession of the team lead for homers. He's tied with Alonso for the team lead in RBIs with 34.

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right triceps) will be activated from the disabled list on Tuesday and start against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a three-game series. Hahn made one rehab start for Single-A Stockton and had his regular bullpen session Saturday with no issues. Hahn left his last start on May 23 against Miami during the third inning without recording an out. He gave up five runs on seven hits over two innings. Hahn experienced a drop in velocity but no significant pain in his pitching arm. He said his velocity was back to normal in his rehab start.

OF Matt Joyce hit his fifth career grand slam on Sunday in the ninth inning of an 11-10 loss to Washington. Joyce's homer, off RHP Shawn Kelley, made it a one-run game, but Kelley retired the next two batters, ending the rally and the game. The grand slam was Joyce's first since May 25, 2012, at Boston with Tampa Bay. He went 2-for-4 and walked once Sunday as the A's leadoff hitter. He's walked at least once in four straight games.