C Bruce Maxwell was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday and started against Houston. He went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs in a 12-9 loss to Houston. With veteran C Stephen Vogt being designated for assignment, the left-handed-hitting Maxwell will likely get most of the starts against right-handed pitchers in a platoon with Josh Phegley, a right-handed hitter. "I feel like it's something I'm going to run with, I'm going to take advantage of, especially with this core group of young guys that are basically my guys from the last couple years as well. Get everybody acclimated to each other and the game up here, I feel like we could potentially set up a turning point for this organization for years to come." Maxwell began his third stint of the season with the A's. He hit .211 in nine games during his first two stints. Maxwell hit .286 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 25 games with Nashville.

1B/OF Matt Olson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday and started in right field against Houston. Olson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, two walks and a run in a 12-9 loss. The multi-hit game was Olson's first in the major leagues. Olson began his fourth stint of the season with Oakland. He went 0-for-9 with two walks in six games during his first three stints. Olson is batting .271 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs in 58 games for the Sounds. "As of right now, he's swinging the bat really well," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Now he's a first baseman, a plus first baseman, but we're trying to find a way to get him in the lineup. Obviously, Yonder (Alonso) is going to play first." Olson played the final three innings at first base.

C Stephen Vogt, a two-time American League All-Star with the A's, was designated for assignment on Thursday. Vogt was hitting .217 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 54 games this season. In recent weeks, his playing time had been reduced. Vogt, in a conference call, said he "could see" the move coming. "It's something I understand, although I don't like it," said Vogt, who had been one of the A's biggest leaders. The A's continued their youth movement, recalling C Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville. Maxwell, a left-handed hitter, like Vogt, will likely get most of the starts against right-handed pitchers. "It really is Bruce Maxwell's time," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I think even Stephen understood that. ... He'll end up I think in a place, hopefully in a place where he's in a pennant race and can help a club, because he definitely can still help a club."

RHP Jesse Hahn (4-4) gave up 10 runs and nine earned runs -- both career highs -- in two innings in a 12-9 loss to Houston on Thursday afternoon at Oakland Coliseum. He allowed six hits, including two three-run homers, walked three and struck out none. Hahn had gone 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in his three previous starts. "I really don't have an answer for it," Hahn said. "I just didn't have good stuff. I think it was one of those starts where no matter what I did, no matter how much I battled I couldn't find anything." Entering the game, he was 1-3 with a 6.06 ERA in four career starts against the Astros.

3B Matt Chapman (left knee cellulitis) was placed on the disabled list Thursday. Chapman had missed the previous three games while being treated orally with antibiotics. He was sent to the hospital to receive antibiotics intravenously. "I was talking about it yesterday that he was making strides and he was, but the medication that they were giving him plateaued, so to speak," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "So they're going to be a little more aggressive with it and give him an (intravenous) drip as far as the antibiotics, which hopefully will be more aggressive and speed it up. It's probably prudent to put him on the DL and not try to rush him back."