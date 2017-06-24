RHP Jharel Cotton got his fifth win of the season, pitching five shutout innings, but he left the game with a blister on his right thumb. Manager Bob Melvin is hopeful Cotton will make his next start.

SS Chad Pinder left the game following the fifth inning with a strained left hamstring. Manager Bob Melvin said it "could be a little bit. ... Usually those things aren't one day."

RHP Daniel Gossett (0-2, 7.20 ERA) will start against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon making his third career start. He gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings against the league-leading Astros on Monday in a 4-1 loss, striking out six and walking none on 100 pitches.

LF Khris Davis continued his torrid June with a two-run home run on a 2-for-3 night. He is now hitting .294 in June even though he has only three home runs in the month after hitting 10 in April and six in May.

SS Marcus Semien (right wrist surgery) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton. He has been on the disabled list since April 15.

3B Matt Chapman is "making some progress" after being hospitalized with a knee infection, manager Bob Melvin said prior to Friday night's game. He will remain in the hospital Friday night and the team hopes he's out Saturday.

RHP Chris Bassitt (elbow) will throw a simulated game Saturday as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery. INF Marcus Semien (wrist) was expected to play six innings for Class A Stockton Friday and then DH on Saturday.